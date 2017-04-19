Los Angeles — Lady Gaga (31) und Bradley Cooper (42, „American Sniper") stehen gemeinsam vor der Kamera. Wie das Studio Warner Bros. mitteilte, sind die Dreharbeiten für das Film-Musical „A Star is Born" diese Woche angelaufen. Das erste Foto vom Set zeigt Gaga als Sängerin an einem Mikrofon und Cooper mit Gitarre. Der Schauspieler gibt zugleich sein Regiedebüt.
I am so excited to star in my first movie alongside someone I'm so lucky to call my friend. I always wanted to be an actress on the big screen. The story of "A Star is Born" is so special and I'm so grateful to Bradley for making my dream come true. Can't wait for you to meet Ally. She has her first scene in 5....?
Ein Beitrag geteilt von xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) am
