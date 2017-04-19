Los Angeles — Lady Gaga (31) und Bradley Cooper (42, „American Sniper") stehen gemeinsam vor der Kamera. Wie das Studio Warner Bros. mitteilte, sind die Dreharbeiten für das Film-Musical „A Star is Born" diese Woche angelaufen. Das erste Foto vom Set zeigt Gaga als Sängerin an einem Mikrofon und Cooper mit Gitarre. Der Schauspieler gibt zugleich sein Regiedebüt.

Das Remake ist vierte Leinwandfassung des Welterfolgs um einen alkoholkranken Musiker, der eine junge Frau kennenlernt und ihre Karriere ankurbelt. Während sie schnell aufsteigt, stürzt er ab. Nach „Ein Stern geht auf" (1937) und „Ein neuer Stern am Himmel" (1954) drehte Frank Pierson 1976 „A Star Is Born" mit Barbra Streisand und Kris Kristofferson. Für Lady Gaga ist es die erste Hauptrolle vor der Filmkamera. Sie hatte bisher kleinere Leinwandauftritte, darunter in „Muppets Most Wanted" und „Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For". (dpa)