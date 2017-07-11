Los Angeles - Sieben Staffeln spielte Nelsan Ellis die Rolle von Lafayette Reynolds in der HBO-Serie "True Blood". Auch in dem Filmen "The Help" und "The Butler" und zuletzt in der CBS-Krimiserie „Elementary" war er zu sehen. Am Samstag verstarb der Schauspieler mit nur 39 Jahren. Seine Managerin Emily Gerson Saines sagte in einer ersten Reaktion dem Hollywood Reporter, der Schauspieler sei an Komplikationen infolge einer Herzschwäche gestorben.
Am Montag machte die Familie über die Managerin die genauen Todesumstände bekannt. Ellis habe jahrelang mit seiner Alkohol- und Drogensucht gekämpft. „Nach vielen Aufenthalten in Entzugskliniken, versuchte er nun, alleine vom Alkohol los zu kommen", hieß es in dem Statement, das der Hollywood Reporter veröffentlichte. Dabei kam es jedoch zu schweren Komplikationen: Er habe eine Blutvergiftung bekommen, die Nieren hätten versagt, die Leber sei angewschollen, dazu sei der Blutdruck abgesackt und das Herz habe zu rasen begonnen.
"True Blood"-Stars trauern
Der Schauspieler wurde in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert. Vier Tage später war der Kampf um sein Leben verloren. Der 39-Jährige wurde für tot erklärt. "Nelson hat sich für seine Sucht geschämt und wollte deshalb nicht darüber sprechen", teilte die Familie mit.
Ellis hinterlässt einen Sohn, seinen Vater und sieben Geschwister. Er wurde am 30. November 1978 im US-Bundesstaat Illinois geboren. Er studierte Schauspiel an der renommierten Juilliard School in New York. Nach Gastauftritten in TV-Serien, unter anderem "Without A Trace - Spurlos verschwunden" und "Veronica Mars", gelang ihm mit "True Blood" ab 2008 der Durchbruch. Zuletzt spielte er in einer wiederkehrenden Nebenrolle mit Lucy Liu und Johnny Lee Miller in der Serie "Elementary".
Nach dem Tod ihres Co-Stars nahmen unter anderem "True Blood"-Hauptdarsteller Anna Paquin (Sookie Stackhouse) und ihr Ehemann Stephen Moyer (Vampir Bill) auf Instagram Abschied von Nelsan Ellis. (smo)
I've been looking for pictures of our #trueblood family that I feel truly represent how important and loved Nelsan was to us all both creatively and as a human and I literally can't find one where he is front and center or in any way claiming the spotlight he deserved and belonged in. But that's because that beautiful, gifted man was also the most humble artist I've ever had the pleasure of knowing or working with. Nelsan inhabited characters that bore no resemblance to himself in a way that put him in that tiny category of true virtuoso performer. His ability to transcend and channel anything and everything thrown at him was inspiring and beautiful to watch. Sookie and Lafayette had some crazy adventures both emotionally and sometimes physically demanding and intimidating to me as a performer. But I always knew I was completely safe with Nelsan because he would never let me fall. He made me a better actor by raising the bar absurdly high but always extending a hand to help his scene partners clear it. #trueblood was a real family, cast and crew. 7 years of intense bonding and subsequent years in which, regardless of distance and schedules, the love has remained and the gratitude for how rare and special those relationships are has only grown. I can't even imagine how much pain Nelsan's son and family are in right now. They are in my heart and thoughts all the time. I assumed Nelsan was going to be in my life forever and this has been a shocking reminder of how fragile life is. I've never been very good at telling people to their faces how much they mean to me and I can be very "all business" on set, but I hope that wherever Nelsan is now he knows how much I loved him. I will always cherish those incredible seven years I got to spend with him on the strange and wonderful journey that was True Blood. #ripnelsanellis #trueblood #truelove #truefamily
