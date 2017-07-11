Los Angeles - Sieben Staffeln spielte Nelsan Ellis die Rolle von Lafayette Reynolds in der HBO-Serie "True Blood". Auch in dem Filmen "The Help" und "The Butler" und zuletzt in der CBS-Krimiserie „Elementary" war er zu sehen. Am Samstag verstarb der Schauspieler mit nur 39 Jahren. Seine Managerin Emily Gerson Saines sagte in einer ersten Reaktion dem Hollywood Reporter, der Schauspieler sei an Komplikationen infolge einer Herzschwäche gestorben.

Am Montag machte die Familie über die Managerin die genauen Todesumstände bekannt. Ellis habe jahrelang mit seiner Alkohol- und Drogensucht gekämpft. „Nach vielen Aufenthalten in Entzugskliniken, versuchte er nun, alleine vom Alkohol los zu kommen", hieß es in dem Statement, das der Hollywood Reporter veröffentlichte. Dabei kam es jedoch zu schweren Komplikationen: Er habe eine Blutvergiftung bekommen, die Nieren hätten versagt, die Leber sei angewschollen, dazu sei der Blutdruck abgesackt und das Herz habe zu rasen begonnen.

"True Blood"-Stars trauern

Der Schauspieler wurde in ein Krankenhaus eingeliefert. Vier Tage später war der Kampf um sein Leben verloren. Der 39-Jährige wurde für tot erklärt. "Nelson hat sich für seine Sucht geschämt und wollte deshalb nicht darüber sprechen", teilte die Familie mit.

Ellis hinterlässt einen Sohn, seinen Vater und sieben Geschwister. Er wurde am 30. November 1978 im US-Bundesstaat Illinois geboren. Er studierte Schauspiel an der renommierten Juilliard School in New York. Nach Gastauftritten in TV-Serien, unter anderem "Without A Trace - Spurlos verschwunden" und "Veronica Mars", gelang ihm mit "True Blood" ab 2008 der Durchbruch. Zuletzt spielte er in einer wiederkehrenden Nebenrolle mit Lucy Liu und Johnny Lee Miller in der Serie "Elementary".

Nach dem Tod ihres Co-Stars nahmen unter anderem "True Blood"-Hauptdarsteller Anna Paquin (Sookie Stackhouse) und ihr Ehemann Stephen Moyer (Vampir Bill) auf Instagram Abschied von Nelsan Ellis. (smo)