Letztes Update am Fr, 18.05.2018 09:36
Paris
Minister: Anschlagspläne in Frankreich mit Festnahme vereitelt
Das Brüderpaar aus Ägypten soll Anschläge mit Sprengstoff oder mit dem Gift Rizin geplant haben, hieß es.
Paris – Mit der Festnahme zweier Brüder ist in Frankreich nach Angaben von Innenminister Gérard Collomb ein Anschlag verhindert worden. Die jungen Männer ägyptischer Herkunft hätten einen Anschlag entweder mit Sprengstoff oder mit dem Gift Rizin vorbereitet, sagte Collomb am Freitag im französischen Sender
BFMTV. „Sie hatten Anleitungen, die darlegten, wie man in der Tat Gifte auf Basis von Rizin herstellt.“ Die Brüder seien festgenommen worden.
Diese Ankündigung kommt wenige Tage nach einer islamistischen Messerattacke in Paris. Der Angreifer hatte am vergangenen Samstag einen Menschen getötet und fünf weitere verletzt. Frankreich war in den vergangenen Jahren mehrfach Ziel islamistischer Anschläge, bei denen seit Anfang 2015 mehr als 240 Menschen ermordet wurden.
