Innsbruck – Mit einem Besucheraufkommen von über 500.000 Personen pro Jahr gilt die Informationshalle von Innsbruck Tourismus als eine der meistbesuchten Tourismusinformationen Tirols. 20 Jahre nach dem letzten Umbau wurden Stimmen laut, die sich für eine Neuausrichtung und Revitalisierung der Räumlichkeiten aussprachen. Zwischen Jänner und Juni 2018 ist es nun so weit: Die Informationshalle von Innsbruck Tourismus am Burggraben wird umfassend renoviert. Ab morgen Dienstag, 9. Jänner, übersiedelt die Innsbruck-Information deshalb vorübergehend in den Innenhof des Stadtturms, wo ein Ausweichquartier eingerichtet wurde.
„Das architektonische Konzept der neuen Informationshalle sieht die Wiederherstellung des ursprünglichen Zustandes vor. Der Originalputz soll zum Vorschein gebracht werden und die Halle als Juwel der Renaissancezeit erstrahlen“, erklärt Karl Gostner, Obmann des TVB Innsbruck. Geplant ist auch, den Boden der Halle auf Originalhöhe abzusenken. Mit einem zweiten Eingang in der Stiftgasse soll die Erreichbarkeit optimiert werden. Auch inhaltlich soll es eine Neuausrichtung geben. Neben der Informationsvermittlung und dem Ticketverkauf werden künftig Merchandise-Artikel angeboten, während der Verkauf von Souvenirs eingestellt wird. (TT)
Schlagworte
