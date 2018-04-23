Los Angeles — Schauspieler Dwayne Johnson (45, „Fast & Furious", „San Andreas") und seine Freundin Lauren Hashian sind erneut Eltern geworden. Sie seien stolz darauf, ein weiteres „starkes Mädchen" in die Welt gebracht zu haben, schrieb der Hollywood-Star am Montag auf Instagram. Dazu postete er ein Foto der kleinen Tiana Gia Johnson, die er „Haut auf Haut" an seinem nackten Oberkörper in den Armen hält.

„Wie ein Rockstar" habe seine Freundin das Baby zur Welt gebracht. Nun habe er noch mehr Liebe, Respekt und Bewunderung für sie und alle Mütter, schreibt Johnson. Johnson und seine langjährigen Partnerin sind bereits Eltern der zweijährigen Jasmine Lia. Aus der Beziehung mit seiner Ex-Frau Dany Garcia hat er zudem die 16-jährige Simone Alexandra.

Nach Filmen wie „Baywatch" und „Jumanji: Willkommen im Dschungel" kommt Johnson Mitte Mai mit der Videospielverfilmung „Rampage - Big Meets Bigger" in die österreichischen Kinos.