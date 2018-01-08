Innsbruck – Die Berufsfeuerwehr Innsbruck rettete in der Nacht auf Montag eine Frau von ihrem Balkon im fünften Stock eines Wohnhauses. Gegen 2.30 Uhr war in der Wohnung ein Feuer ausgebrochen. Die ersten Polizeibeamten vor Ort evakuierten sofort die Wohnungen, die darüber und darunter lagen.
Als die Feuerwehr wenig später eintraf, entdeckten die Männer die Frau auf dem Balkon. Mit einer Drehleiter brachten sie diese in Sicherheit. Die Frau wurde nach der Erstversorgung wegen einer Rauchgasvergiftung in die Klinik gebracht.
Unterdessen brachen die Einsatzkräfte die Wohnungstüre auf und löschten die Flammen. Noch ist die Brandursache nicht geklärt. Jedoch war laut Polizei im ehemaligen Kinderzimmer ein Bügeleisen angesteckt. Weitere Personen wurden bei dem Brand nicht verletzt. Der Hund der Verletzten überlebte nicht. (TT.com)
Schlagworte
