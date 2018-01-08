Telfs – Der Alarm ging am Sonntag um 20.49 Uhr für die Feuerwehr in Telfs los. Im Keller eines Mehrparteienhauses war im Heizraum ein Brand ausgebrochen. Die Adresse war für die Florianis aber keine unbekannte: Erst am Neujahrstag hatten die Feuerwehrleute dort einen Brand im Keller löschen müssen. Das Feuer hatte diesmal auf eine Schaumstoffisolierung der Warmwasserspeicher übergegriffen und sich von dort ausgebreitet. Wie vor wenigen Tagen rückte die Feuerwehr rechtzeitig an – der Brand wurde binnen kürzester Zeit gelöscht, verletzt wurde niemand.
Brandursache konnte vorerst keine festgestellt werden, an Zufall glaubt aber kaum jemand. Schließlich hatte es an beinahe genau der Stelle am Neujahrstag zu brennen begonnen. Während die Polizei zunächst an unachtsam entsorgte Asche oder einen Silvesterkracher glaubte, geht sie mittlerweile davon aus, dass ein unbekannter Täter vor dem Heizraum Altpapier in Brand gesteckt hat. Um Hinweise wird gebeten. (TT.com)
Schlagworte
|
A run-time error occurred while executing the page
-
Error: <UNDEFINED>%csp00061+8^srvdti74dmzdb11.ttz.templates.stories.full.layout.default.1 *AditionSectionName
ErrorNo: 5002
CSP Page: /csp/cms/sites/ttz/panorama/verbrechen/story.csp
Namespace: CMS
Class: srvdti74dmzdb11.ttz.panorama.verbrechen.story
Routine: srvdti74dmzdb11.ttz.templates.stories.full.layout.default.1
Location: %csp00061+8
|
|This page inspects CSP server side objects when a request is processed. It shows all the public properties of %request, %session and %response objects, as well as tables of queries, CGI variables, cookies and streams stored inside %request object.
Running on Cache for UNIX (Red Hat Enterprise Linux for x86-64) 2008.2.2 (Build 922_0_9166U) Thu Mar 18 2010 15:35:11 EDT
This CSP request is running in the namespace CMS
The process that served this request has ID 13804
The session $Username="UnknownUser" $Roles="%DB_%DEFAULT,web_role"
%request Properties
|Property
|Contents
|Application
|/csp/sys/
|CSPGatewayRequest
|1
|CharSet
|utf-8
|Content
|ContentType
|GatewayApplication
|/csp
|GatewayBuild
|1002.1191
|GatewayConnectionName
|DMZDB11
|GatewayInstanceName
|srvdti74httpd11:80
|GatewayNewId
|1
|GatewaySessionCookie
|GatewayTimeout
|60
|Method
|GET
|PageName
|%CSP.Error.cls
|Protocol
|HTTP/1.1
|Secure
|0
|URL
|/csp/sys/%CSP.Error.cls
|URLPrefix
|UserAgent
|CCBot/3.0 (http://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
Queries - These are the name-value pairs from the URL or form post
|Name
|Index
|Value
|Encrypted
|Error:$ZE
|1
|No
|Error:Class
|1
|srvdti74dmzdb11.ttz.panorama.verbrechen.story
|No
|Error:ContentType
|1
|text/html
|No
|Error:ErrorCode
|1
|"0 Â"_$c(1,4,4)_""_$c(19)_"h"_$c(1)_"<UNDEFINED>%csp00061+8^srvdti74dmzdb11.ttz.templates.stories.full.layout.default.1 *AditionSectionName"_$c(1,1,1,1,1,1,1)_"M"_$c(1)_"%csp00061+8^srvdti74dmzdb11.ttz.templates.stories.full.layout.default.1:CMS"
|No
|Error:ErrorNumber
|1
|5002
|No
|Error:IncludePage
|1
|/csp/cms/sites/ttz/templates/sections/automatisch.csp?fullstory
|No
|Error:Namespace
|1
|CMS
|No
|Error:PageName
|1
|story.csp
|No
|Error:ResponseCharSet
|1
|utf-8
|No
|Error:ResponseContentType
|1
|text/html
|No
|Error:ResponseStatus
|1
|200 OK
|No
|Error:URL
|1
|/csp/cms/sites/ttz/panorama/verbrechen/story.csp
|No
|TTNMOAdTestRender
|1
|DesktopBillboardSuperbanner1
|No
|TTNMODirectOutput
|1
|render
|No
|TTNMOFloat
|1
|none
|No
|TTNMOMarginBottom
|1
|15
|No
|cid
|1
|13863092
|No
|fid
|1
|91
|No
|fullstory
|1
|No
|sid
|1
|494
|No
|uri
|1
|/panorama/verbrechen/13863092-91/brand-in-telfer-keller-zum-zweiten-mal-binnen-weniger-tage.csp
|No
CGI Variables
|Name
|Value
|CONTENT_LENGTH
|0
|CSP_MODULE_BUILD
|24
|CSP_MODULE_TYPE
|apapi-nsd
|CSP_ORIGINAL_FILE
|DOCUMENT_ROOT
|/remote/httpd/dti74/sites
|GATEWAY_INTERFACE
|CGI/1.1
|HTTP_ACCEPT
|text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,*/*;q=0.8
|HTTP_ACCEPT_ENCODING
|gzip
|HTTP_ACCEPT_LANGUAGE
|en-us,en-gb,en;q=0.7,*;q=0.3
|HTTP_HOST
|www.tt.com
|HTTP_IS_MOBILE
|web
|HTTP_USER_AGENT
|CCBot/3.0 (http://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
|HTTP_X_FORWARDED_FOR
|52.90.98.148
|HTTP_X_FRAME_OPTIONS
|DENY
|HTTP_X_VARNISH
|1169133061
|PATH
|/sbin:/usr/sbin:/bin:/usr/bin
|PATH_INFO
|PATH_TRANSLATED
|/remote/httpd/dti74/sites/csp/cms/sites/dt.cms.support.TTZRewrite.cls
|QUERY_STRING
|uri=/panorama/verbrechen/13863092-91/brand-in-telfer-keller-zum-zweiten-mal-binnen-weniger-tage.csp
|REMOTE_ADDR
|194.232.30.67
|REMOTE_PORT
|33660
|REQUEST_METHOD
|GET
|REQUEST_URI
|/panorama/verbrechen/13863092-91/brand-in-telfer-keller-zum-zweiten-mal-binnen-weniger-tage.csp
|SCRIPT_FILENAME
|/opt/cspgateway/cms/sites/dt.cms.support.TTZRewrite.cls
|SCRIPT_NAME
|/csp/cms/sites/dt.cms.support.TTZRewrite.cls
|SCRIPT_URI
|http://www.tt.com/panorama/verbrechen/13863092-91/brand-in-telfer-keller-zum-zweiten-mal-binnen-weniger-tage.csp
|SCRIPT_URL
|/panorama/verbrechen/13863092-91/brand-in-telfer-keller-zum-zweiten-mal-binnen-weniger-tage.csp
|SERVER_ADDR
|194.232.15.121
|SERVER_ADMIN
|sysadmin@moserholding.com
|SERVER_NAME
|www.tt.com
|SERVER_PORT
|80
|SERVER_PROTOCOL
|HTTP/1.1
|SERVER_SIGNATURE
|SERVER_SOFTWARE
|Apache Cache_Server_Pages-NSD-Apache_Module/2010.2.0.454.0-1002.1191-24
Cookies
|Name
|Value
|Empty
Streams
|Name
|Size
|ContentType
|Section
|Class
|Empty
%session Properties
|Property
|Contents
|AppTimeout
|900
|Application
|/csp/cms/sites/
|BrowserName
|BrowserPlatform
|BrowserVersion
|CSPSessionCookie
|00600301000046jxyizD000000i6RrH7SASEpOepQEfFN1Jw--
|CookiePath
|/csp/cms/sites/
|CreateTime
|2018-01-08 09:17:58
|Debug
|0
|EndSession
|0
|ErrorPage
|EventClass
|HttpAuthorization
|KeepAlive
|1
|Language
|en-gb
|LastModified
|2018-01-08 09:17:58
|LicenseId
|46jxyizD00
|MessageNumber
|0
|Namespace
|CMS
|NewSession
|1
|Preserve
|0
|RunNamespace
|SecurityContext
|$lb("UnknownUser","","%DB_%DEFAULT,web_role",64,-559038737)
|SessionId
|46jxyizD00
|UseSessionCookie
|2
|UserAgent
|CCBot/3.0 (http://commoncrawl.org/faq/; info@commoncrawl.org)
|Username
|UnknownUser
Session Data
|Name
|Value
|Empty
%response Properties
|Property
|Contents
|CharSet
|ContentLength
|ContentType
|text/html
|Domain
|Expires
|Thu, 29 Oct 1998 17:04:19 GMT
|GzipOutput
|HTTPVersion
|HeaderCharSet
|InProgress
|1
|Language
|en-gb
|NoCharSetConvert
|0
|Redirect
|ServerSideRedirect
|Status
|200 OK
|Timeout
|TraceDump
|0
|UseASPredirect
|0
|VaryByParam