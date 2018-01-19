Cortina d'Ampezzo - US-Skirennfahrerin Julia Mancuso hat ihre Karriere im alpinen Weltcup mit der Abfahrt in Cortina d'Ampezzo am Freitag beendet. Die Riesenslalom-Olympiasiegerin von 2006 gab den Kampf um ihre fünften Olympischen Winterspiele nach anhaltenden Hüftproblemen damit auf, wird in Pyeongchang aber dennoch anwesend sein - als TV-Expertin für den amerikanischen Sender NBC.
"Es war ein gigantischer Kampf mit meiner Hüft-OP in den vergangenen drei Jahren und ich habe alles gegeben, um noch mal auf höchstem Niveau Wettkämpfe zu bestreiten und es zu meinen fünften Olympischen Spielen zu schaffen", sagte die 33-Jährige laut Mitteilung des US-Skiverbands. "Mit schwerem Herzen sage ich dem Skirennfahren auf Wiedersehen, aber ich sage es auch mit ganzem Herzen."
Mancuso hat bei Großereignissen so viele Medaillen gewonnen wie keine andere US-Skirennfahrerin. Bei Olympia holte sie neben Gold 2006 noch zweimal Silber bei den Spielen 2010 in Abfahrt und Kombination sowie Bronze in der Kombination 2014. Dazu kommen fünf WM-Medaillen.
Das Rennen in Cortina d'Ampezzo, dem Ort, an dem Mancuso im Januar 2006 den ersten von insgesamt 36 Podestplätzen einfuhr, war ihr 399. im alpinen Ski-Weltcup. Sie fuhr die Tofana-Strecke als Wonderwoman verkleidet im Kostüm hinab und wurde im Ziel gefeiert. (dpa)
Today will be my last race. I have lots of fun photos, and I'm sure there will plenty more today (watch the race!) bib 31 :) but I think this one says it all. I stood proud and tall in this years Olympic Uniform. I believed anything would be possible, and this journey shooting for the moon, left me with many bright stars. ? so here you go! It has been an epic battle with my hip injury, and the past 3 years I have put everything into returning to competition at the highest level and the goal to reach my 5th olympics. There have been really promising days during this challenging process and I have kept my spirits up despite many who questioned and doubted me. Sadly I haven't found the progression to compete with the best in world again but I'm proud to have fought until the very end. It is with a heavy heart I have to say goodbye to ski racing, but I do so also with a very Full heart. I'm so grateful for all of the incredible opportunities I've been provided and the amazing friendships I've formed along the way. Thank you to my family, sponsors and my team for believing in me, my doctors, fans and especially my husband who has supported me through these difficult times. I'm happy that I get to ski my last race here in Cortina - one of my favorite stops on tour. I had my first podium here, and now I get to say farewell. I'm excited to see where skiing and life's adventure will take me next! Thank you @spyderactive @pocsports @stockli_1935 @kttape @gopro @squawalpine @swix_sport @lesserevilsnacks @hiballenergy @usskiteam @lange_boots
