Cortina d'Ampezzo - US-Skirennfahrerin Julia Mancuso hat ihre Karriere im alpinen Weltcup mit der Abfahrt in Cortina d'Ampezzo am Freitag beendet. Die Riesenslalom-Olympiasiegerin von 2006 gab den Kampf um ihre fünften Olympischen Winterspiele nach anhaltenden Hüftproblemen damit auf, wird in Pyeongchang aber dennoch anwesend sein - als TV-Expertin für den amerikanischen Sender NBC.

"Es war ein gigantischer Kampf mit meiner Hüft-OP in den vergangenen drei Jahren und ich habe alles gegeben, um noch mal auf höchstem Niveau Wettkämpfe zu bestreiten und es zu meinen fünften Olympischen Spielen zu schaffen", sagte die 33-Jährige laut Mitteilung des US-Skiverbands. "Mit schwerem Herzen sage ich dem Skirennfahren auf Wiedersehen, aber ich sage es auch mit ganzem Herzen."

Mancuso hat bei Großereignissen so viele Medaillen gewonnen wie keine andere US-Skirennfahrerin. Bei Olympia holte sie neben Gold 2006 noch zweimal Silber bei den Spielen 2010 in Abfahrt und Kombination sowie Bronze in der Kombination 2014. Dazu kommen fünf WM-Medaillen.

Das Rennen in Cortina d'Ampezzo, dem Ort, an dem Mancuso im Januar 2006 den ersten von insgesamt 36 Podestplätzen einfuhr, war ihr 399. im alpinen Ski-Weltcup. Sie fuhr die Tofana-Strecke als Wonderwoman verkleidet im Kostüm hinab und wurde im Ziel gefeiert. (dpa)