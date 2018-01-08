New York, Cupertino – Zwei Großaktionäre haben den iPhone-Hersteller Apple aufgefordert, gegen Smartphone-Sucht bei jungen Menschen vorzugehen. So soll der Konzern eine Software entwickeln, mit der Eltern die Nutzungsdauer beschränken können, wie das Wall Street Journal am Sonntag berichtete. Bei den zwei Investoren handelt es sich um den Hedgefonds Jana Partners und den kalifornischen Lehrer-Pensionsfonds CalSTRS.
Nach ihrem Willen soll Apple zudem untersuchen lassen, wie sich die übermäßige Telefonnutzung auf die Psyche auswirkt. Die Manager beider Fonds seien besorgt, dass sich das Thema negativ auf den Apple-Aktienkurs auswirke, wenn es nicht angegangen werde, berichtete das Wall Street Journal weiter. Sie verfügen demnach zusammen über Anteilsscheine im Wert von etwa zwei Milliarden Dollar. Während Jana die Initiative bestätigte, reagierten CalSTRS und Apple zunächst nicht auf Bitten um Stellungnahmen. (APA/Reuters)
Schlagworte
