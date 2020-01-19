725.000 Euro! Kitzbühel lockt zum Jubiläum mit Rekordpreisgeld
Der Preisgeld-Topf wurde bei den 80. Hahnenkammrennen einmalig von 550.000 auf 725.000 Euro erhöht. Der Abfahrts- und Slalomsieger erhalten jeweils 100.000 Euro.
Kitzbühel – Einmalig für die Jubiläumsausgabe der Hahnenkammrennen wurde das Preisgeld für die drei Rennen von im Vorjahr 550.000 Euro auf 725.000 Euro angehoben. Das ist mit Abstand das höchste Preisgeld bei alpinen Ski-Weltcuprennen.
Bei der 80. Auflage der Hahnenkammrennen bekommen die Sieger in Abfahrt und Slalom jeweils 100.000 Euro, der Super-G-Erfolg ist 68.500 Euro wert. Preisgeld wird jeweils an die Top 30 ausbezahlt.
Preisgeld bei den 80. Hahnenkammrennen
Preisgeld für Abfahrt und Slalom:
1. Platz: 100.000 Euro
2. Platz: 50.000 Euro
3. Platz: 25.000 Euro
4. Platz: 13.500 Euro
5. Platz: 9.500 Euro
6. Platz: 8.100 Euro
7. Platz: 6.700 Euro
8. Platz: 5.400 Euro
9. Platz: 4.500 Euro
10. Platz: 4.300 Euro
Preisgeld im Super-G:
1. Platz: 68.500 Euro
2. Platz: 34.250 Euro
3. Platz: 17.100 Euro
4. Platz: 9.250 Euro
5. Platz: 6.450 Euro
6. Platz: 5.500 Euro
7. Platz: 4.600 Euro
8. Platz: 3.700 Euro
9. Platz: 3.150 Euro
10. Platz: 2.960 Euro