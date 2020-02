Mindestens zwei deutsche Passagiere aus Wuhan mit Coronavirus infiziert

German police escort buses with on board German and foreign nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, as the convoy leaves Frankfurt am Main's airport to head to a military base in Germersheim on February 1, 2020. - The passengers were to be examined for symptoms of the virus, which has killed 259 people in China so far, at a specially equipped facility at the airport before being held in quarantine for two weeks at a military base in Germersheim, near Stuttgart. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes / AFP)

© THOMAS LOHNES