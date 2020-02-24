Coronavirus-Blog
Die Zahl der Infizierten und der Todesfälle aufgrund von Covid-19 steigt in Tirol und Österreich weiter deutlich. In Tirol helfen jetzt Schneider bei der Herstellung von Mundschutzmasken. Wir berichten im Live-Blog.
20200316 - Baukran - Innsbruck - Tirol / Foto TT - Rudy De Moor
© BAGNG
20200316 - Baukran - Innsbruck - Tirol / Foto TT - Rudy De Moor
© BAGNG
Maria-Theresien-Straße Innenstadt - Die Stadt Innsbruck in Zeiten von Corona Covid-19 / Freizeit Tourismus Wirtschaft Gesundheit Social Distancing Sozialkontakte Krankheit Virus Corona-Virus Menschen Alltag / Foto: Thomas Boehm 2020 03 12 ( böhm )
© Thomas Böhm
Altstadt Goldenes Dachl - Die Stadt Innsbruck in Zeiten von Corona Covid-19 / Freizeit Tourismus Wirtschaft Gesundheit Social Distancing Sozialkontakte Krankheit Virus Corona-Virus Menschen Alltag / Foto: Thomas Boehm 2020 03 12 ( böhm )
© Thomas Böhm