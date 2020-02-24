Coronavirus-Blog
In Tirol sind 1689 Menschen positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden. Im Bezirk Kitzbühl starben zwei Menschen an der Infektion, beide sollen an Vorerkrankungen gelitten haben. Wir berichten im Live-Blog.
20200316 - Baukran - Innsbruck - Tirol / Foto TT - Rudy De Moor
© BAGNG
20200316 - Baukran - Innsbruck - Tirol / Foto TT - Rudy De Moor
© BAGNG
Maria-Theresien-Straße Innenstadt - Die Stadt Innsbruck in Zeiten von Corona Covid-19 / Freizeit Tourismus Wirtschaft Gesundheit Social Distancing Sozialkontakte Krankheit Virus Corona-Virus Menschen Alltag / Foto: Thomas Boehm 2020 03 12 ( böhm )
© Thomas Böhm
Maria-Theresien-Straße Innenstadt - Die Stadt Innsbruck in Zeiten von Corona Covid-19 / Freizeit Tourismus Wirtschaft Gesundheit Social Distancing Sozialkontakte Krankheit Virus Corona-Virus Menschen Alltag / Foto: Thomas Boehm 2020 03 12 ( böhm )
© Thomas Böhm
Altstadt Goldenes Dachl - Die Stadt Innsbruck in Zeiten von Corona Covid-19 / Freizeit Tourismus Wirtschaft Gesundheit Social Distancing Sozialkontakte Krankheit Virus Corona-Virus Menschen Alltag / Foto: Thomas Boehm 2020 03 12 ( böhm )
© Thomas Böhm
Altstadt Goldenes Dachl - Die Stadt Innsbruck in Zeiten von Corona Covid-19 / Freizeit Tourismus Wirtschaft Gesundheit Social Distancing Sozialkontakte Krankheit Virus Corona-Virus Menschen Alltag / Foto: Thomas Boehm 2020 03 12 ( böhm )
© Thomas Böhm