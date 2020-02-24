Coronavirus-Blog
In Tirol wurden bisher 11.806 Personen getestet, mehr als 1525 sind erkrankt. Erstmals wurde auch ein Häftling positiv auf SARS-CoV-2 getestet – nämlich in der Justizanstalt Innsbruck. Wir berichten im Live-Blog.
