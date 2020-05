Japaner versteigerten zwei Melonen für günstige 1000 Euro

A man shows a pair of melons produced in Yubari which was sold for 120,000 yen (1,100 USD) during the season's first auction in Sapporo, Hokkaido prefecture on May 25, 2020. - The pair of premium Japanese melons that sold last year for five million yen (46,000 USD) went for only a small slice of that sum on May 25, as the coronavirus bites hard. (Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP) / Japan OUT

© STR