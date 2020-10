Missbrauchsfall Bergisch Gladbach: Zwölf Jahre Haft für 43-Jährigen

Main defendant Joerg L. holds a folder in front of his face as he arrives for the judgment in his trial at the Cologne Regional Court, western Germany, on October 6, 2020. - The 43-year-old key defendant from Bergisch Gladbach, whose alleged actions led the investigators to a widely ramified network of pedocriminals, has been sentenced to twelve years in prison, on October 6, 2020. The Cologne Regional Court found the father guilty of repeatedly abusing his daughter, born in 2017. The court also ordered the trained cook and hotel manager to be placed in preventive detention. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

© INA FASSBENDER