EU und London ringen um Handelsabkommen nach dem Brexit

Pedestrians cross Westminster Bridge as the sun sets behind the Palace of Westminster, the home of the Houses of Parliament in London on December 4, 2020, as talks continue in London on a trade deal between the EU and the UK. - With just a month until Britain's post-Brexit future begins and trade talks with the European Union still deadlocked, the UK government on Tuesday urged firms to prepare as it scrambles to finish essential infrastructure. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

© TOLGA AKMEN