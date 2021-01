Nach 30 Spielen! Schalke beendete mit 4:0 über Hoffenheim Sieglos-Serie

Schalke's US forward Matthew Hoppe (R) celebrates scoring with teammates and Schalke's assistant coach Naldo during the German first division Bundesliga football match Schalke 04 v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on January 9, 2021. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

© INA FASSBENDER