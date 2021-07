„Historischer Schritt“: Kanada hat erstmals eine indigene Generalgouverneurin

(FILES) In this file photo Canadian national Inuit leader Mary Simon gives a speech on October 24, 2009 about the Plenary session regarding the Climate conference in Copenhagen on the last day of the European Development Days meeting in Stockholm. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on July 6, 2021 appointed Mary Simon as Canada's first indigenous governor general, Queen Elizabeth's official representative. "We are honoured to have Ms. Simon as Canada's first Indigenous governor general," Trudeau told a news conference.The discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves at former indigenous residential schools has convulsed Canada, provoking anger and grief in indigenous communities. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP)

© OLIVIER MORIN