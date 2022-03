Auto fährt bei Karnevalsveranstaltung in Menschen: Vier Tote in Belgien

Police officers erect a white sheet on the site where a car crashed into a crowd of early morning carnival-goers killing four people and injuring 12 people seriously in Strepy-Bracquegnies, on March 20, 2022. - "A car driving at high speed ran into the crowd that had gathered to attend (the carnival)," La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert told Belga news agency. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

© KENZO TRIBOUILLARD