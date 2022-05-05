Kiew: Russische Soldaten im Mariupoler Stahlwerk

ALTERNATIVE CROP - Smoke rises above the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol on April 29, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine..The mayor of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on May 4, 2022 that contact was lost with Ukrainian forces holed up in the Azovstal steel plant amid fierce battles with Russian troops. - *EDITOR'S NOTE: This picture was taken during a media trip organised by the Russian army.* (Photo by Andrey BORODULIN / AFP)

© APA