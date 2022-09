Behörden schließen Exhumierungen in Isjum ab: 436 Leichen

Ukraine-Konflikt, Eindrücke aus Isjum, Region Kharkiv September 19, 2022, Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine: September 19, On the outskirts of Izium Kharkiv region mass graves with more than 400 bodies of civilians, who died as a result of Russian occupation were found when city was liberated by Ukrainian armed forces a week earlier. Exhumations of bodies, buried in these graves are performed since then. 200 bodies of civilians were already exhumed. Russia invaded Ukraine of February 24, 2022. Izium Ukraine - ZUMAa213 20220919_zip_a213_005 Copyright: xDanyloxAntoniukx

© IMAGO/Danylo Antoniuk