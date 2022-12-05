Entgeltliche Einschaltung
Asylpolitik in Tirol

„Brauchen Fachkräfte und keine Zelte“: WK-Präsident Christoph Walser übt Kritik

Von Hugo Müllner

Tirols WK-Präsident Christoph Walser kritisiert die Regierung für ihre Arbeitsmarkt- und Asylpolitik.

