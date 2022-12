Dugong-Seekühe teils vom Aussterben bedroht

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Claudine Wery An undated handout picture released on October 20, 2015 by the Aquatic Marine protected areas a dugong off the coast of New Caledonia. With his big nose and a mouth that always seems to smile, the dugong is a threatened marine mammal. New Caledonia, home to some of the last specimens in the world, developped in a strict conservation plan of the species. AFP PHOTO / AAMP / PIERRE LARUE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / AAMP / PIERRE LARUE" NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by AAMP / AFP)

