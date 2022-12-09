Entgeltliche Einschaltung
Mehr Angebot für Bahnfahrer

Westbahn fährt ab Sonntag: Klimaticket macht Innsbruck rentabel

Von Verena Langegger

Ab Sonntag fährt auch die Westbahn die Strecke Innsbruck–Wien. Für ÖBB ist dies „zu begrüßen“.

