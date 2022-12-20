Entgeltliche Einschaltung
Parkautomat gesucht

Skitourengeher verzweifelt: Parkgebühr in Wildschönau ist unbezahlbar

Von Jasmine Hrdina

In Wildschönau müssen Skitourengeher fürs Parken bezahlen. Doch das ist noch gar nicht möglich.

