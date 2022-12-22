Entgeltliche Einschaltung
Ärztekammer eingeschaltet

Ärger im Bezirk Schwaz: Gratis-Vorsorge für Brustkrebs-Vorsorge kam nie zustande

Von Angela Dähling

Ein Rechtsstreit ist rund um ein vorläufig geplantes Gratis-Angebot für Mammographien entbrannt.

