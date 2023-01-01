Entgeltliche Einschaltung
Historisches Jubiläum

Vor 200 Jahren ging am Reschen die Post ab

Von Matthias Reichle

Anfang 1823 ging der „neue“ Postkurs Landeck–Bozen in Betrieb. Autor Sebastian Felderer kämpft dafür, dass das Jubiläum nicht vergessen wird.

