Historisches Jubiläum
Vor 200 Jahren ging am Reschen die Post ab
Von Matthias Reichle
Anfang 1823 ging der „neue“ Postkurs Landeck–Bozen in Betrieb. Autor Sebastian Felderer kämpft dafür, dass das Jubiläum nicht vergessen wird.
