Entgeltliche Einschaltung
🏔️ TT-Tourentipp

Rodeln, wo einst der Kaiser jagte: Gute Verhältnisse locken ins Kühtai

Von Irene Rapp

Die Rodelbahn Kühtai ist einfach zu fahren und bietet derzeit gute Verhältnisse. Plus: Sie ist auch für Kinder geeignet.

Verwandte Themen

Entgeltliche Einschaltung