⚽ Bundesliga | Trainingslager
WSG-Angreifer Prelec: „15 Tore im Frühjahr sind mein Ziel“
Von Tobias Waidhofer
Die WSG Tirol testet heute (11 Uhr) gegen Trencin (SVK). Dabei will auch Nik Prelec sein Visier für die Liga einstellen. Ex-Tiroler Yeboah wechselt nach Augsburg.