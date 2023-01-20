- Überblick
🏆 83. Hahnenkammrennen
Benni Raich bei „Tirol Live": „Ich traue Vince das Double zu“
Von Peter Nindler
Tirols Ski-Ikone Benjamin Raich zeigte sich begeistert von der Abfahrtsshow und will vom pauschalen Krankjammern im ÖSV nichts hören.