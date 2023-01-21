- Überblick
Analyse
KI an Schulen: Bildung neu denken und nicht hinterherrennen
Analysevon Liane Pircher
Noch nie waren die Entwicklungen am Bildungssektor so rasant wie jetzt. Sind die Schulen auf Künstliche Intelligenz (KI) vorbereitet? – Jein.