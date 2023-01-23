🍴 Speisen garen von alleine

Volles Aroma ohne Strom: Kochen in der Kiste als Geheimtipp

Von Susann Frank

Wer am Herd Zeit und Geld sparen will, stellt sein Gericht in eine Kochkiste. Die Speisen garen von alleine fertig und entwickeln dabei vollen Geschmack.

Verwandte Themen