- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Zeremonie am Donnerstag
Van der Bellen wird angelobt: Richtig fad dürfte die zweite Amtszeit nicht werden
Von Michael Sprenger
Heute wird Alexander Van der Bellen erneut für sechs Jahre zum Staatsoberhaupt angelobt. Die erste Amtszeit war stürmisch.