Kombi-Weltcup in Seefeld

Mit mehr Ruhe ins Triple-Jubiläum: Modus für mehr Spannung adaptiert

Von Benjamin Kiechl

Die ÖSV-Kombinierer wollen bei der zehnten Auflage des Nordic Combined Triple (ab morgen) um den Sieg mitmischen. Bis 5. Februar steht der WM-Kader.

