- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kombi-Weltcup in Seefeld
Mit mehr Ruhe ins Triple-Jubiläum: Modus für mehr Spannung adaptiert
Von Benjamin Kiechl
Die ÖSV-Kombinierer wollen bei der zehnten Auflage des Nordic Combined Triple (ab morgen) um den Sieg mitmischen. Bis 5. Februar steht der WM-Kader.