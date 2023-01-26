- Überblick
Bescheid und Grund fehlen
Umfahrung Fügen in der Warteschleife: „Baubescheid ohne Grund bringt nix“
Von Eva-Maria Fankhauser
Die Umfahrung Fügen hängt am Gericht in Wien fest. Die Wartezeit soll für Grund-Gespräche genutzt werden.