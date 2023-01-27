- Überblick
Stallpflicht ab 50 Tieren
Erhöhtes Vogelgrippe-Risiko: Tiroler Geflügel im Lockdown
Von Nikolaus Paumgartten
57 Gemeinden in der Inntalfurche und am Achensee wurden als Gebiete mit stark erhöhtem Geflügelpestrisiko eingestuft. Für Haltungen ab 50 Tieren gilt Stallpflicht.