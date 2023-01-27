- Überblick
Narren wollen Route
Faschingsumzug in Sillian auf der Kippe: Der Verkehr hat Vorrang
Von Catharina Oblasser
Der Sillianer Faschingsumzug führt seit jeher über die B100. Mittlerweile zu gefährlich, sagt die Behörde. Die Narren wollen aber keine andere Route.