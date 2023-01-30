- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
⚽ Bundesliga | News
Laut Transfer-Papst Romano steht WSG-Stürmer Prelec hoch im Kurs
In Italien und Deutschland schließt am Dienstag das Tranferfenster. Der Name von WSG-Stürmer Nik Prelec wird in der Gerüchteküche heiß gehandelt.