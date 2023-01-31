- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Comeback mit neuem Album
Ein Soundtrack zur Klimaangst: Clara Luzia feiert Tourauftakt in Tirol
Von Barbara Unterthurner
Nach fünf Jahren ohne neue Musik meldet sich Clara Luzia mit „Howl At The Moon, Gaze At The Stars“ wieder als Solokünstlerin zurück.