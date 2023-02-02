- Überblick
Liga-Duell und Cup-Finale
Doppelte Rückkehr und doppeltes Gastspiel bei Hypo: „Es gibt nur Vollgas“
Von Daniel Suckert
Exakt zum richtigen Zeitpunkt darf sich das Hypo Tirol Volleyballteam auf die Rückkehr von Top-Scorer Luan Weber und Pedro Frances freuen.