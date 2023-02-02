- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Wehmut und Euphorie
Milser Valentin Rainer triumphierte in Andorra: „Das war für dich, mein Freund“
Von Tobias Waidhofer
Skifahrer Valentin Rainer gewann in Andorra erstmals auf der Freeride World Tour – und dachte dabei an Christoph Schöfegger (†).