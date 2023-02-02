- Überblick
Hunderte Euro verloren
„Ich hätte noch mehr überwiesen“: Stanzertalerin fiel auf WhatsApp-Betrüger herein
Von Matthias Reichle
Wie schnell wird man Opfer von Gaunern? Eine 70-Jährige überwies fast ihr ganzes Guthaben.