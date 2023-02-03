💬  Zu Gast bei „Tirol Live“

Keine Prozentzahl: Gebi Mair definiert für sich seine Schmerzgrenze

Von Anita Heubacher

Mitte März wird Klubobmann Gebi Mair die Grünen fragen, ob er auch Landessprecher sein soll. Die Vertrauensfrage sieht das Statut nicht vor.

