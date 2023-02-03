- Überblick
Autos beschlagnahmen
Experte bei Raserstrafe skeptisch: Novelle „nicht zu Ende gedacht“
Von Thomas Hörmann
Die Regierung will künftig die Fahrzeuge von Extrem-Rasern beschlagnahmen. Eine Strafe, die nur wenige treffen würde.