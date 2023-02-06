📸 Reportage von der Fasnacht

Ein kräftiges Lebenszeichen in Imst: Die Buabefåsnåcht ist zurück

Von Matthias Reichle

Für Fabian, Jakob und Paul war es die erste, für Martin und Lukas die letzte Buabefåsnåcht ihres Lebens. Über 10.000 Zuschauer waren gestern in Imst dabei.

