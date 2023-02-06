Karner weist Kritik zurück

Innenminister im TT-Gespräch: „Kickl plustert sich auf wie ein Gockel“

Von Alois Vahrner

Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) im TT-Gespräch zu Personalsuche, Körper-Kameras und Asylzahlen.

