Willi hält Grenze für nicht haltbar
Kampf ums Geld: Stadt warnt Land vor Abstrichen bei MCI-Qualität
Von Manfred Mitterwachauer
BM Willi hält 135-Millionen-Obergrenze für nicht haltbar. Bauverbotsablöse an Bund beinahe verdoppelt. Fragezeichen hinter Fassade und Tiefgarage.