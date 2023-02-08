Willi hält Grenze für nicht haltbar

Kampf ums Geld: Stadt warnt Land vor Abstrichen bei MCI-Qualität

Von Manfred Mitterwachauer

BM Willi hält 135-Millionen-Obergrenze für nicht haltbar. Bauverbotsablöse an Bund beinahe verdoppelt. Fragezeichen hinter Fassade und Tiefgarage.

Verwandte Themen