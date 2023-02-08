🥇 Ski-WM 2023 | News

Feuchtfröhliche Party für Haaser und Schwarz

Am Dienstagabend knallten in der Bar des ÖSV-Teamhotels der Männer in Courchevel die Korken. Schließlich gab es gleich doppelten Grund zum Feiern.

Verwandte Themen