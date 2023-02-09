Samstag statt Dienstag

Neuer Termin soll Faschingsumzug in Sillian retten

Von Catharina Oblasser

Die Bezirkshauptmannschaft Lienz erlaubt der Narrengilde Sillian heuer erstmals nicht, dass die B100 Drautalstraße für den traditionellen Faschingsumzug gesperrt wird.

Verwandte Themen