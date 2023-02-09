- Überblick
Samstag statt Dienstag
Neuer Termin soll Faschingsumzug in Sillian retten
Von Catharina Oblasser
Die Bezirkshauptmannschaft Lienz erlaubt der Narrengilde Sillian heuer erstmals nicht, dass die B100 Drautalstraße für den traditionellen Faschingsumzug gesperrt wird.